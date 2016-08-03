PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Keryn Redstone, claiming that she has been disinherited out of $6 million and potentially $1 billion more, the granddaughter of the mogul Sumner Redstone has joined the lawsuit challenging his mental competence, asserting that he has been unduly influenced by his daughter. nyti.ms/2aHuHq6

- Instagram introduced Instagram Stories, which lets people share photos and videos that have a life span of no more than 24 hours with friends who follow them. The service bears a striking resemblance - some might say it is a carbon copy - to Snapchat Stories, a photo- and video-sharing format where the stories also disappear after no more than 24 hours. nyti.ms/2aHv97K

- Calvin Klein named its first chief creative officer Raf Simons, formerly of Christian Dior, as the fashion industry's extraordinary game of musical chairs at the top of major houses continues this season. He will take responsibility for all Calvin Klein lines, including runway, underwear and home goods. nyti.ms/2aHvzLi

- Sony has received approval from the European Commission to complete its $750 million purchase of the half of the Sony/ATV Music Publishing catalog owned by the Michael Jackson estate. The merger would give Sony full control of the songwriting rights to more than two million songs - including works by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and the catalog's jewel, about 250 Beatles songs - more than 20 years after the company formed a joint venture with Jackson. nyti.ms/2aHvdEo