a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 4
August 4, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tronc, formerly known as Tribune Publishing, raised its guidance for the year, a move that implied confidence in the company's stand-alone strategy as it fends off a takeover attempt from the Gannett Company. nyti.ms/2awdG5d

- Tesla Motors said its losses deepened in the second quarter, but the electric-car maker pledged to expand production and improve the profitability of its vehicles. The company said it lost $293.2 million in the quarter, on revenue of $1.27 billion. nyti.ms/2awdTFG

- Investigators looking into sexual harassment accusations against the former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes are also examining whether other executives knew of alleged improper behavior by Ailes and failed to act on it. nyti.ms/2awetTD

- William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management sold its entire stake of 9.8 million shares in Canadian Pacific Railway in a series of trades. The shares were valued at about $1.5 billion based on Tuesday's closing price. nyti.ms/2awfP0I (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

