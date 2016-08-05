FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 5
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects date in headline to Aug 5 from Aug 8)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple, which has been criticized in recent years for failing to pay outside hackers who report bugs in its products, said that it would begin offering a so-called bug bounty to technologists who alert the company to flaws. nyti.ms/2aMSgxE

- Airbags made by ARC Automotive came under heightened scrutiny after a rupture in one of its bags was linked to the death of a driver in Canada last month. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it had opened a formal investigation of bags made by the company. nyti.ms/2aMS6X7

- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit to block new rules issued by the Obama administration that prevent American corporations from merging with foreign-based companies and moving their headquarters abroad to save on taxes. nyti.ms/2aMSXHp

- The Bank of England said it would cut its main interest rate to its lowest point ever and expand other measures to bolster Britain's economy over concerns that the country's decision to leave the European Union could weigh on growth. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to lower its benchmark interest rate to 0.25 percent. nyti.ms/2aMSox4

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
