PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 10

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Tuesday, Facebook Inc flipped a switch on its desktop website that essentially renders all ad blockers useless. The change allows the Silicon Valley company to serve ads on its desktop site even to people who have ad-blocking software installed and running. nyti.ms/2aYdcC1

- After months of speculation, Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday that it had concluded a deal to spend $1 billion for a 33 percent stake in BamTech, Major League Baseball's fast-growing streaming division. As part of the agreement, Disney has the option to buy a controlling interest in BamTech in the coming years. nyti.ms/2aYdZm8

- A federal jury on Tuesday found California's major utility company, Pacific Gas and Electric, guilty of safety violations at the time of a 2010 gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people and destroyed a neighborhood in a San Francisco suburb. nyti.ms/2aYe5KQ

- Three prominent universities - the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University and Yale - each have retirement plans holding more than $3 billion in assets and are being individually sued by a number of their employees in cases seeking class-action status. nyti.ms/2aYdWqE (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)