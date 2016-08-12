FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 12
August 12, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Arania Huffington's abrupt announcement on Thursday that she is stepping down as editor in chief of The Huffington Post and leaving the company to focus on her new venture, a health and wellness start-up called Thrive Global, leaves the publication in an unfamiliar position. nyti.ms/2b2FGKJ

- Macy's Inc, the country's largest department store, said on Thursday that it would close 100 stores, saying they were more valuable as real estate properties. nyti.ms/2b2FlaW

- A judge on Thursday rejected Citigroup Inc's bid for a preliminary injunction to stop AT&T Inc from using the phrase "AT&T thanks" on a customer loyalty program, which the bank called too similar to its trademarked "thankyou". nyti.ms/2b2F7AJ

- Bill Miller, the veteran stock picker whose market-beating wisdom defined an earlier era of mutual fund dominance, split ways on Thursday with Legg Mason Inc, his professional home for 35 years. nyti.ms/2b2FGdM

- More leading universities - Duke, Johns Hopkins, the University of Pennsylvania and Vanderbilt - have been sued on claims that their retirement plans charged employees excessive fees, following a series of similar suits filed earlier this week. nyti.ms/2b2FN93 (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
