a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 16
August 16, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volkswagen owners in the United States will receive about $20,000 per car as compensation for the company's diesel deception. Volkswagen owners in Europe at most get a software update and a short length of plastic tubing. nyti.ms/2bupkKD

- Lyft, an American ride-hailing service, recently rebuffed takeover interest from General Motors, its 9 percent owner. There are reasons for Lyft to steer clear of Detroit, despite a shared vision for autonomous cars. nyti.ms/2bupHEV

- Google released its latest mobile app Duo, a video-calling app that is a direct alternative to Apple's FaceTime. The app lets you place video calls between Android and iPhone users, and increases the universe of people with whom you can hold a video conversation. nyti.ms/2buqfuE (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
