a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 19
August 19, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH played a key role in developing the software that let Volkswagen AG cheat on clean air rules, according to new allegations filed in a San Francisco court on behalf of car owners. nyti.ms/2b5DqjB

- A truce has been reached in the vicious corporate battle that pitted Sumner Redstone, who controls Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, and his daughter, Shari Redstone, against his longtime confidants and directors at Viacom, according to two people briefed on the agreement. nyti.ms/2b5DlMC

- Gawker Media, under financial pressure from a $140 million legal judgment in an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit brought by Hulk Hogan, the former professional wrestler, will shut down next week. nyti.ms/2b5DdfZ (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

