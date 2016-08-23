FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 23
August 23, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pfizer Inc said it would buy U.S. cancer drug company Medivation Inc in a deal valued at about $14 billion. nyti.ms/2bK5xWO

- The fallout from Ryan Lochte's story about being robbed at gunpoint in Rio continued Monday when four companies said they would end business partnerships with Lochte, an American swimmer and 12-time Olympic medalist. nyti.ms/2bK5r1y

- A lawyer for Melania Trump said Monday that he had informed several news organizations, including The Daily Mail, that they could face legal action for publishing articles that she contended were defamatory. nyti.ms/2bK5nPe

- Andrea Tantaros, a former Fox News host, charged in a lawsuit filed Monday that top executives at the network, including the man who replaced Roger Ailes, punished her for complaining about sexual harassment by Ailes. nyti.ms/2bK5LgG (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

