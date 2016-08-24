PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 24

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The New York Times' Moscow bureau was the target of an attempted cyber attack this month. But so far, there is no evidence that the hackers, believed to be Russian, were successful. nyti.ms/2bENQKS

- A federal court will hear arguments Wednesday in a suit to stop the Dakota Access pipeline, which the Standing Rock Sioux tribe says threatens its water supplies and sacred lands. The tribe has sued to block the pipeline and plans to ask a judge in Washington to effectively halt construction. nyti.ms/2bENQKK

- Mobileye, a key supplier of vision-based sensing systems, and Delphi, a provider of automotive safety systems, said they plan to begin testing a jointly developed turn-key system for self-driving cars early next year. nyti.ms/2bENYdc

- Federal regulators on Tuesday delivered the latest blow to a giant private equity firm, announcing an enforcement action against affiliates of Apollo Global Management for an array of securities law violations. nyti.ms/2bEOrMq (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)