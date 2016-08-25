PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 25

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Detailed plans for stealth submarines being built by a French military manufacturer for the Indian navy have been leaked, raising concerns over the company's digital security just months after it signed a multi-billion dollar deal to build submarines for Australia. The data leak leaves France and India scrambling to assess the damage. nyti.ms/2bP1gSd

- Mylan's price hikes for the allergy treatment device - EpiPen - highlight a common tactic in the industry: raising prices just before a generic competitor reaches the market. nyti.ms/2bP1hpf

- The Williams Companies, which recently lost a court battle to preserve a takeover by another pipeline operator, is facing a new fight. This time, it is from a former director who owns a big stake in the company and has an unconventional plan to overhaul the entire board. nyti.ms/2bP2cWO

- The ride-hailing service Uber told drivers in four large American cities on Wednesday that it had teamed up with the robo-adviser Betterment to offer individual retirement accounts. nyti.ms/2bP131b