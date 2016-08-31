FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 31
August 31, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Singapore's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that it had confirmed 82 Zika cases, up from 56 the previous day. At least 36 of the infected people were foreign workers at a construction site in eastern Singapore. nyti.ms/2bAzH21

- The European Union on Tuesday ordered Ireland to collect $14.5 billion in unpaid taxes from Apple, a record penalty that worsened tensions with the United States over the bloc's crackdown on sweetheart deals with global multinationals. nyti.ms/2bAALmy

- Donald J. Trump will be making a trip to Mexico on Wednesday to speak with President Enrique Peña Nieto, hours before he gives what he according to him is a "major speech" on immigration. nyti.ms/2bACDvq

- Alphabet Inc is launching a car-pooling program operated through Google' navigation app called Waze. The pilot program is restricted to employees of companies near Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California. nyti.ms/2bAF817

Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru

