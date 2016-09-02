Sept 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. president Barack Obama, reaching Asia on Friday, will seek to reassure allies of his determination to win congressional approval of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade accord, but his own party is opposing the deal. nyti.ms/2bGRepv

- Israel is courting international money as it tries to nurture a fledgling natural gas industry and evolve into an energy exporter. Israel's energy minister, who was kicking off a road show for energy investors, spoke to a few dozen oil executives, contractors and analysts on Thursday in London about the country's future and potential of being a top supplier to Europe. nyti.ms/2bGRwMO

-Apple Inc's chief executive Tim Cook on Thursday stridently defended the company's tax practices in Ireland, countering European officials' ruling this week that the Irish government had provided illegal incentives, which allowed the technology giant to pay essentially nothing some years. nyti.ms/2bGSmZX

-An explosion of a SpaceX rocket on Thursday destroyed a $200 million communications satellite that would have extended Facebook Inc's reach across Africa, dealing a serious setback to Elon Musk, the billionaire who runs the rocket company. nyti.ms/2bGUHo1 (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)