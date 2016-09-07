PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 7

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volkswagen AG said on Tuesday that its truck and bus business had agreed to acquire a 16.6 percent stake in the Navistar International Corp, an American commercial truck maker, giving it a greater access to the North American commercial vehicle market. nyti.ms/2bSAawT

- A study of Australian women, released this week by the Cass Business School in London, the University of Warwick and the University of Wisconsin found that when comparing men and women who work similar hours, men got a raise 20 percent of the time they asked, compared with 16 percent for women. nyti.ms/2bSAn2N

- Fox News's parent company spent $20 million on Tuesday to settle a lawsuit brought by a former anchor, Gretchen Carlson, whose allegations of sexual harassment toppled the network's powerful chairman, Roger Ailes, and engulfed the company in crisis. nyti.ms/2bSBcJb

- William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management acquired the option to purchase 2.9 million shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, which represents a 9.9 percent stake, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. With the investment, worth about $1.2 billion at Tuesday's closing prices, Ackman becomes the company's second-largest shareholder after Fidelity Investments. nyti.ms/2bRXZQo

- Carl Icahn's investment firm has agreed to take the Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp private, continuing his quest to buy suppliers to the auto industry. Icahn Enterprises Lp will buy the remaining 18 percent of Federal-Mogul it does not already own for $9.25 a share in cash, according to a statement released Tuesday by Federal-Mogul. nyti.ms/2bRYk5C

- Just days before the start of a new school term, ITT Educational Services Inc, one of the U.S.'s largest for-profit educational companies, closed nearly all its campuses on Tuesday. The company cited the Education Department's recent decision to bar the chain of colleges from using federal financial aid to enroll new students as the reason for the sudden shutdown. nyti.ms/2bRZgqH

- Sullivan & Cromwell, a big law firm known for advising major financial institutions, is taking steps to bolster its work in an area of particular concern to large banks: online security. The law firm announced on Tuesday that it had hired as special counsel Nicole Friedlander, a former Manhattan federal prosecutor who had most recently overseen online crime prosecutions. nyti.ms/2bRZvSM (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)