a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 8
September 8, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Intel Corp, which bought McAfee for $7.7 billion six years ago, said on Wednesday that it had sold a majority stake in its cybersecurity business to investment firm TPG, in a transaction valuing the security provider at about $4.2 billion, including debt. nyti.ms/2bUmXOV

- Caliber, a unit of Lone Star Funds, is one of the few financial firms to report a significant percentage increase this year in the dollar value of subprime mortgages it is managing and servicing for homeowners. nyti.ms/2bUpbhl

- China is in the midst of one of the biggest borrowing binges in recent history. Its debt load reached $26.6 trillion in 2015 - about five times what it was a decade ago, and more than two-and-a-half times the size of the country's economy. That huge increase has prompted some economists and even prominent investor George Soros to compare China to the United States before the 2008 financial crisis. nyti.ms/2bUpLvt

- As a spiritual revival sweeps China, Longquan has become a haven for a distinct brand of Buddhism, one that preaches connectivity instead of seclusion and that emphasizes practical advice over deep philosophy. nyti.ms/2bUpsku

- Cable television conglomerate Liberty Media Corp announced a $4.4 billion deal on Wednesday to purchase 67-year-old racing series Formula One from a group led by CVC Capital Partners, a Luxembourg-based investment fund. nyti.ms/2bUpEAe (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

