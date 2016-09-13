FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 13
September 13, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Saudi national oil company, Saudi Aramco, aims to strengthen its position on the Gulf of Mexico coast by buying a large oil refinery in the Houston Ship Channel that LyondellBasell is putting up for sale. nyti.ms/2chbS0Y

- Lael Brainard, a Federal Reserve governor and a leading proponent of the Fed's efforts to stimulate the economy, said in a speech on Monday that she still favored "prudence" in raising interest rates despite recent signs of economic progress. nyti.ms/2chaZWd

- Apple plans to release a free coding education app on Tuesday that it developed with middle-school students in mind, in the latest salvo among technology companies to gain share in the education market and to nurture early product loyalty among children. nyti.ms/2chcnYT

- Two of the world's largest crop fertilizer makers have agreed to combine in the latest farming industry deal. Agrium and the Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan announced their all-stock merger on Monday after weeks of speculation. nyti.ms/2chbIqe

- The hedge fund that helped prod Yahoo into selling its core business has found a new target for its brand of shareholder activism: the drug maker Perrigo, Starboard Value, has taken a 4.6 percent stake in the pharmaceutical company and has urged it to take steps to bolster its sagging stock price, according to a letter sent to Perrigo's board. nyti.ms/2chblw1

- Oprah Winfrey will help Weight Watchers International Inc pick a new leader, the diet company said on Monday, about a year after the media mogul announced she had bought a 10 percent stake in the company. nyti.ms/2chbHCz

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
