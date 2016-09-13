Sept 13 The following are the top stories on the
- The Saudi national oil company, Saudi Aramco, aims to
strengthen its position on the Gulf of Mexico coast by buying a
large oil refinery in the Houston Ship Channel that
LyondellBasell is putting up for sale. nyti.ms/2chbS0Y
- Lael Brainard, a Federal Reserve governor and a leading
proponent of the Fed's efforts to stimulate the economy, said in
a speech on Monday that she still favored "prudence" in raising
interest rates despite recent signs of economic progress. nyti.ms/2chaZWd
- Apple plans to release a free coding education
app on Tuesday that it developed with middle-school students in
mind, in the latest salvo among technology companies to gain
share in the education market and to nurture early product
loyalty among children. nyti.ms/2chcnYT
- Two of the world's largest crop fertilizer makers have
agreed to combine in the latest farming industry deal. Agrium
and the Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan
announced their all-stock merger on Monday after weeks of
speculation. nyti.ms/2chbIqe
- The hedge fund that helped prod Yahoo into selling its
core business has found a new target for its brand of
shareholder activism: the drug maker Perrigo, Starboard
Value, has taken a 4.6 percent stake in the pharmaceutical
company and has urged it to take steps to bolster its sagging
stock price, according to a letter sent to Perrigo's board. nyti.ms/2chblw1
- Oprah Winfrey will help Weight Watchers International Inc
pick a new leader, the diet company said on Monday,
about a year after the media mogul announced she had bought a 10
percent stake in the company. nyti.ms/2chbHCz
