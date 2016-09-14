PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 14

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio on Tuesday defended the "unusual" culture at his $150 billion firm, Bridgewater Associates. Speaking at a hedge fund conference in Manhattan, Dalio said Bridgewater's policy of "radical transparency" was not for everyone. nyti.ms/2cDjskG

- The 11-year-old accounting fraud case against former American International Group chief executive Maurice R Greenberg finally came to trial on Tuesday in a state courthouse in Lower Manhattan. nyti.ms/2crbAR6

- In one of the earliest moves to bring employee benefits to workers in the so-called gig economy, Care.com, an online marketplace that connects millions of families with babysitters, nannies and caregivers announced on Wednesday that it would provide up to $500 a year for workers to use for health care, transportation or education expenses. nyti.ms/2cHOczo

- Google may have to pay publishers for their content. Facebook might, too. WhatsApp could have to follow tougher telecom standards. A new set of rules, expected to be unveiled by European Union officials on Wednesday, is likely to put new pressure on American tech companies. nyti.ms/2cq4sVP

- Southern California Gas Company, which operated a natural gas storage system that leaked last year spewing thousands of tons of methane and other chemicals into the air and forcing the evacuation of more than 6,000 people, reached a $4 million settlement with state prosecutors, officials announced on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2cvlyz9

- A Delta Air Lines jet skidded off a snowy runway at La Guardia Airport and nearly plunged into Flushing Bay last year because its pilot used excessive force to slow the plane as it landed, federal transportation safety officials said on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2cHJ9is

- Vice Media said on Tuesday that it was delaying the start of its daily HBO half-hour newscast by two weeks. The program, "Vice News Tonight," will now begin on Oct. 10 instead of Sept. 26, as Vice had announced. nyti.ms/2c9vpim (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)