- Wells Fargo has received subpoenas from three different United States attorneys' offices in the last week, escalating an investigation into how thousands of bank employees came to secretly issue more than a million sham accounts without customers' consent. nyti.ms/2d1j7IX

- Walt Disney cut 5 percent of its consumer products and digital media staff, or about 250 jobs, a spokesman said, the latest in a series of belt-tightening moves by the world's largest entertainment conglomerate. nyti.ms/2cv9Zti

- Tesla Motors came under renewed questioning about the safety of its Autopilot technology after news emerged of a fatal crash in China that may have occurred while the automated driver-assist system was operating. nyti.ms/2cWHxEC

- Twitter is making a play for people's living rooms, unveiling an app on Wednesday for Apple Inc's Apple TV, Amazon.com's Amazon Fire TV and Microsoft 's Xbox One that will showcase its bet on live content. nyti.ms/2cyhL7o

- Fox News announced that the news network's co-presidents, Bill Shine and Jack Abernethy, had signed multi-year contracts. It did not disclose the length of the contracts but, in a statement, the Fox News executive chairman Rupert Murdoch said the deals would ensure "stability and leadership to help guide the network for years to come." nyti.ms/2coG84B (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)