- Senator Ted Cruz, who once led a government shutdown in
his efforts to defund President Obama's healthcare law, has
turned his sights on a more obscure target: the federal
government's plan to end its oversight of the internet's master
directory of website addresses. nyti.ms/2cdVlcO
- Mutual funds that mimic hedge fund strategies - the
so-called liquid alternatives sector - were among the hottest
investments just a few years ago. Despite lagging returns and
setbacks at several noteworthy funds, retail investors until
recently have stuck with them even as they have pulled billions
of dollars out of other funds. nyti.ms/2cZitNy
- Safety regulators in the United States have issued
warnings in recent days cautioning consumers not to turn on
their Samsung Note 7's on airplanes - and not to use their
phones at all. South Korea's flight regulator, in a reversal,
followed suit, as have others around the world. nyti.ms/2cCQA8h
- U.S. President Obama, beginning a final uphill push for a
trade initiative that is opposed by both party's presidential
candidates, will host an Oval Office meeting on Friday to
showcase support among public figures in both parties. nyti.ms/2cK2i4A
- In a move that is sure to draw the ire of Republicans,
California officials are asking the Obama administration this
week to approve a plan that would allow undocumented immigrants
to buy health insurance on the state's public exchange. nyti.ms/2crnQ2N
