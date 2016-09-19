FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 19
September 19, 2016 / 5:52 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Should Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump get elected, Congress most likely would moderate his proposals to cut taxes, increase spending and even to build a border wall. But international trade policy is one area where a President Trump could unilaterally deliver on the changes that he has promised, making imported goods like electronics a lot more expensive. nyti.ms/2cjgdiM

- Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, and many economists support investing billions in the nation's crumbling infrastructure, but paying for it will not be simple. The candidates' agreement, combined with growing accord among economists that increased spending on infrastructure could invigorate the American economy and raise overall living standards, has led to a cautious optimism that some sort of big public works push is coming, regardless of who is elected. nyti.ms/2cjgm63

- The plight of Citrus Pest Control District No. 2, which serves just six people in California, shows how some public pension plans are far less funded than their official numbers suggest. Calpers, which managed the fund, keeps two sets of books: the officially stated numbers, and another set that reflects the "market value" of the pensions that people have earned. The second number is not publicly disclosed. nyti.ms/2cjgti0

- Restaurants in Palo Alto, California, are increasingly struggling as rents soar and workers are hired away by the corporate cafeterias of behemoths such as Google, Apple and Facebook. nyti.ms/2cjd7vj (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

