Sept 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- European Union regulators stand accused of unfairly
targeting American companies in a series of inquiries. So with
the region's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager visiting the
United States this week, the bloc's officials said on Monday
that they were investigating whether French company Engie
SA signed a sweetheart tax deal with Luxembourg. nyti.ms/2cljtu8
- Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive John Stumpf will
say in testimony Tuesday morning that he is "deeply sorry" for
selling customers unauthorized bank accounts and credit cards
and that he takes "full responsibility" for the unethical
activity, according to a copy of the remarks prepared for a
Senate Banking Committee hearing. nyti.ms/2cljUEQ
- Unlike many business leaders, LinkedIn co-founder Reid
Hoffman has taken to publicly decrying Republican presidential
nominee Donald Trump. Last week, Hoffman pledged to donate $5
million to a veterans' group if Trump released his tax returns
before the last presidential debate in October. And now he has
gone so far as to release a card game, "Trumped Up Cards: The
World's Biggest Deck" that pokes fun at Trump. nyti.ms/2clkjXW
- In a study published on Monday in the journal Scientific
Reports, a group of researchers suggest that high-frequency
traders who were more sensitive to their own bodies routinely
made more profitable trades, and had longer careers in a
notoriously unforgiving profession. nyti.ms/2clmVVE
- For what is believed to be the first time, U.S. Wireless
Emergency Alerts system was deployed early on Monday as an
electronic wanted poster, identifying a 28-year-old man sought
in connection with the bombings in Manhattan and New Jersey over
the weekend. nyti.ms/2cllYg4
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)