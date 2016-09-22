FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 22
September 22, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hours after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors of insider trading, Cooperman fired back with a detailed five-page rebuttal sent to investors. nyti.ms/2cvdoJZ

- More than 20 world leaders tendered legal documents on Wednesday, formally binding their governments to the Paris climate accord at a General Assembly ceremony here and all but ensuring that the agreement will go into force by the end of the year. nyti.ms/2d3092v

- The United States removed a final hurdle for Western aircraft manufacturers to sell planes to Iran, a country desperately in need of hundreds of new aircraft. The Treasury Department granted the aviation giants Airbus and Boeing licenses to deliver planes to Tehran. nyti.ms/2diCNWf

- The regional court in Braunschweig, Germany, near Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, said it had registered more than 1,400 complaints from institutional and individual shareholders seeking 8.2 billion euros, or about $9.2 billion, in damages. nyti.ms/2cEsMRW

- The U.S. Justice Department, which is suing Anthem and Cigna to block their $48 billion deal, revealed in court documents that the two health insurers have been accusing each other of breaching their merger agreement. nyti.ms/2d1kXJn (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

