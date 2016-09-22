Sept 22 The following are the top stories on the
- Hours after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
sued Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors of insider trading,
Cooperman fired back with a detailed five-page rebuttal sent to
investors. nyti.ms/2cvdoJZ
- More than 20 world leaders tendered legal documents on
Wednesday, formally binding their governments to the Paris
climate accord at a General Assembly ceremony here and all but
ensuring that the agreement will go into force by the end of the
year. nyti.ms/2d3092v
- The United States removed a final hurdle for Western
aircraft manufacturers to sell planes to Iran, a country
desperately in need of hundreds of new aircraft. The Treasury
Department granted the aviation giants Airbus and
Boeing licenses to deliver planes to Tehran. nyti.ms/2diCNWf
- The regional court in Braunschweig, Germany, near
Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, said it had
registered more than 1,400 complaints from institutional and
individual shareholders seeking 8.2 billion euros, or about $9.2
billion, in damages. nyti.ms/2cEsMRW
- The U.S. Justice Department, which is suing Anthem
and Cigna to block their $48 billion deal,
revealed in court documents that the two health insurers have
been accusing each other of breaching their merger agreement. nyti.ms/2d1kXJn
