a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 26
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Rolling Stone, a magazine that for decades helped shaped music and popular culture but now finds itself facing significant legal and economic challenges, has brought in an outside investor for the first time in its nearly 50-year history. nyti.ms/2cOMwT8

- Arnold Palmer, 87, the champion golfer whose full-bore style of play, thrilling tournament victories and magnetic personality inspired an American golf boom, attracted a following known as Arnie's Army and made him one of the most popular athletes in the world, died on Sunday, according to a spokesman for his business enterprises. nyti.ms/2dl2vNH

- A majority of British chief executives are considering moving their headquarters or some of their operations outside Britain as a result of the country's decision to leave the European Union, according to a new survey by the accounting firm KPMG. nyti.ms/2da7yx3

- The veteran television personality Jane Pauley will replace Charles Osgood as the anchor of the highly rated CBS Corp show "Sunday Morning". Osgood, who is retiring, announced the news on his last show on Sunday. nyti.ms/2dv6oyH (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

