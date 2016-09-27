FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 27
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal appeals court ruled that American Express Co could stop merchants that accept its cards from encouraging customers to use rival payment cards that charge the stores lower transaction fees. nyti.ms/2dfMCXq

- Berlin ruled out providing government aid to Deutsche Bank, a German magazine reported. A Deutsche Bank spokesman said that John Cryan, its chief executive, had "at no point" asked Chancellor Angela Merkel to intervene in the issue with the Justice Department. nyti.ms/2dvhC37

- Richard C. Perry, once one of the hedge fund industry's most successful investors, is shuttering his flagship fund as clients leave after steep losses. nyti.ms/2dfLX84

- A group of aggrieved Wells Fargo & Co workers, who say they were fired or demoted for staying honest and falling short of sales goals, claim that they played by the rules and were punished for it. nyti.ms/2dnEjKR (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.