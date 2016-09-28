FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 28
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Wells Fargo announced that it would claw back compensation valued at $41 million from its embattled chairman and chief executive, John Stumpf, as the financial consequences of the scandal over illegally created sham accounts at the bank reached the executive suite. nyti.ms/2d8NPNP

- Maurice Greenberg, the former chief executive of insurance giant American International Group Inc, took the witness stand for the first time in his state civil accounting fraud trial in State Supreme Court in Manhattan. nyti.ms/2cBBOmG

- Jim Yong Kim, 56, a public-health official and former president of Dartmouth College, was unanimously appointed by the World Bank's executive directors to a second five-year term as president, according to a statement released by the bank on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2d8tom5

- Charles Schultze, 91, an economist who was President Lyndon Johnson's budget director and President Jimmy Carter's chief economic adviser, died on Tuesday at his home in Washington. nyti.ms/2cUBkUN

- Greek lawmakers approved a new set of austerity measures on Tuesday evening, including further trims in pensions and the transfer of major state assets to a new privatization fund to be overseen by the country's creditors. nyti.ms/2drs7s4 (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.