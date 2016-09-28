Sept 28 The following are the top stories on the
- Wells Fargo announced that it would claw back compensation
valued at $41 million from its embattled chairman and chief
executive, John Stumpf, as the financial consequences of the
scandal over illegally created sham accounts at the bank reached
the executive suite. nyti.ms/2d8NPNP
- Maurice Greenberg, the former chief executive of insurance
giant American International Group Inc, took the witness
stand for the first time in his state civil accounting fraud
trial in State Supreme Court in Manhattan. nyti.ms/2cBBOmG
- Jim Yong Kim, 56, a public-health official and former
president of Dartmouth College, was unanimously appointed by the
World Bank's executive directors to a second five-year term as
president, according to a statement released by the bank on
Tuesday. nyti.ms/2d8tom5
- Charles Schultze, 91, an economist who was President
Lyndon Johnson's budget director and President Jimmy Carter's
chief economic adviser, died on Tuesday at his home in
Washington. nyti.ms/2cUBkUN
- Greek lawmakers approved a new set of austerity measures
on Tuesday evening, including further trims in pensions and the
transfer of major state assets to a new privatization fund to be
overseen by the country's creditors. nyti.ms/2drs7s4
