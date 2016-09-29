FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 29
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ronald Stanton, a refugee from Nazi Germany who made a fortune in petrochemicals and then gave or pledged more than $300 million to various charities, most of them in New York, died at his home in Manhattan. He was 88. nyti.ms/2dF4lYV

- House lawmakers questioned Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, on Wednesday about the handling of the Wells Fargo accounts scandal, with some calling for tougher punishment of the biggest banks and their senior managers when they violate the law. nyti.ms/2dgd5SK

- Maurice Greenberg, the former chief executive of American International Group Inc, clashed with a New York State prosecutor on Wednesday over the extent of his role in a transaction at the center of his civil accounting fraud trial. nyti.ms/2dsY2Zu

- OPEC's 14 oil-producing nations agreed to modestly cut their collective oil output later this year in an effort to bolster sagging prices, according to a cartel official. nyti.ms/2dgdIvM (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.