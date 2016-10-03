FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 3
October 3, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Motors Inc said its third-quarter deliveries rose 70 percent to 24,500 cars, following production improvements, cheaper lease deals and reports of discounts on some vehicles. nyti.ms/2doaTbT

- Donald Trump racked up losses so huge in the early 1990s that he wouldn't have had to pay federal or New York State income tax on nearly a billion dollars in income. nyti.ms/2docj6y

- When Amazon.com Inc introduced its Echo device in late 2014, Google executives were caught off guard. For years, they had predicted the creation of a virtual assistant that would answer questions or help accomplish tasks, and they focused on building that capability into smartphones and tablets. nyti.ms/2dodItu

- Deutsche Bank AG, the giant lender that has made its name not as a home for German savers but as a place for hedge funds and other risk-loving investors to put on some of their boldest financial bets. And that is why its swooning stock price last week set off alarm bells in finance ministries, central bank suites and trading floors from Hong Kong to New York. nyti.ms/2doewyw (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

