- Uber has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google. nyti.ms/2ltsB0n

- At least four automakers knew for years that Takata's airbags were dangerous and could rupture violently but continued to use those airbags in their vehicles to save on costs, lawyers representing victims of the defect asserted in a court document filed on Monday. nyti.ms/2ltjLPS

- An alliance of about 30 companies, including Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase, has plans to standardize data gathering and tracking with software that is seen as harder to hack. nyti.ms/2ltkAs5

- The Chinese-owned brokerage firm CLSA Americas unexpectedly shut down its stock research unit and related functions on Monday, sending some employees and analysts scrambling to pack their things. nyti.ms/2ltmNDQ

- Renata Hesse, who headed the Antitrust Division at the Justice Department, is joining Sullivan & Cromwell as a partner in its Washington office, the law firm announced on Monday. nyti.ms/2ltmRDA

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)