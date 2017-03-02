FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 2, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 6 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Yahoo's top lawyer Ronald S. Bell resigned Wednesday, and its chief executive, Marissa Mayer, lost her 2016 bonus after a board investigation of the 2014 theft of information on more than 500 million user accounts. nyti.ms/2mgOUKo

- The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday halted new government rules related to data security from taking effect this week, in a potential prelude to a broader repeal of privacy protections for users of high-speed internet. nyti.ms/2mNOR5a

- Snap Inc priced its IPO at $17 a share. Investors, attracted by Snapchat's hold on its millennial users, who check the app on average more than 18 times a day, flocked to the initial public offering, pushing its parent company to a valuation of nearly $24 billion. The stock sale sets Snap up as the most valuable American technology company to go public since Facebook nearly five years ago. nyti.ms/2lv1EZ2

- Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world's biggest hedge fund, is stepping down from its day-to-day operation as he continues to struggle to find a successor to run the firm, known for its unusual culture of "radical transparency." nyti.ms/2mgZ6Cs

- President Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night buoyed House Republican leaders who were hopeful that his leadership would unite fractious lawmakers around a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. But fundamental disagreements still divide Republicans on one of the central promises of their 2016 campaigns: repealing the health law. nyti.ms/2mNEPRM

Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.