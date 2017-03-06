FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 6
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- As soon as Tuesday, the Trump administration is expected to announce its agreement with the major auto companies that future mileage and emissions standards should be overhauled to reflect the growing consumer demand for larger, less fuel-efficient vehicles such as pickup trucks. nyti.ms/2mrpAAY

- Deutsche Bank said on Sunday that it planned to raise an additional $8.5 billion in capital, reorganize its retail business in Germany and combine its markets business with its corporate and investment bank in the latest reshaping under its chief executive, John Cryan. nyti.ms/2mK6EOA

- Matthew Axelrod, the former top deputy to the acting attorney general, Sally Q Yates, who was dismissed by President Trump in January after refusing to enforce his executive order barring travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, is joining a major global law firm, Linklaters. nyti.ms/2muo0Pb

