FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 8
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 5:31 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A report commissioned by the U.S. government and reviewed by The New York Times has accused Caterpillar, the heavy-equipment maker, of carrying out tax and accounting fraud. nyti.ms/2nctVVF

- ZTE pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $1.19 billion in fines as part of a settlement for breaking sanctions and selling electronics to Iran and North Korea, on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2mE9Wm7

- The "Made in China 2025" program, which calls for enormous Chinese government assistance to 10 industries, would force out competitors from abroad and lead to government-subsidized global players that would compete unfairly, according to a report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. nyti.ms/2mkeY6d

- Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's energy minister and chairman of Saudi Aramco, brushed aside the concerns relating to the valuation of Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE on Tuesday, seeking to build confidence that the Saudi Aramco offering would be the richest ever. nyti.ms/2mhwlTA

- U.S. President Donald Trump met with Harvey Levin, the founder of TMZ, in a meeting last Wednesday that went unmentioned on his public schedule. nyti.ms/2lCB3hC (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.