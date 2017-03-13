PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Mark Tucker, chief executive of the Asian life insurer AIA Group, is set to replace Douglas Flint as chairman of HSBC in October, the bank said on Sunday. nyti.ms/2mh2rOI

- Iceland's finance ministry said on Sunday that in the coming week it would lift the remaining capital controls that have been in place since the financial crisis in 2008, easing restrictions on households and businesses. nyti.ms/2lRQUJr

- China's commerce minister castigated what he called "blind and irrational investment." At a news briefing during the annual meeting of China's congress, the minister, Zhong Shan, said officials planned to intensify supervision of what he called a small number of companies. nyti.ms/2mYG8kq (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)