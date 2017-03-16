PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Justice Department charged two Russian intelligence officers on Wednesday with directing a sweeping criminal conspiracy that stole data on 500 million Yahoo accounts in 2014, deepening the rift between American and Russian authorities on cybersecurity. nyti.ms/2mZTsVd

- The Federal Reserve, which raised its benchmark rate on Wednesday for the second time in three months, this time to a range between 0.75 percent and 1 percent, is finally moving toward the end of its nine-year-old economic stimulus campaign, which began in the depths of the financial crisis. nyti.ms/2nufygw

- President Trump came to the heart of the auto industry on Wednesday with a manifesto for American manufacturing: to remove the shackles of regulation and restore an age of industrial glory. nyti.ms/2mR3w2x

- On Wednesday, American Media Inc, publisher of The National Enquirer and Radar Online, announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Us Weekly from Wenner Media, which has owned it since 1985. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but two people who were briefed on the deal but requested anonymity because the terms were not public said the price was $100 million. nyti.ms/2n1Qbog (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)