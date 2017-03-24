FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 24
March 24, 2017 / 4:18 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Republican senators moved Thursday to dismantle landmark internet privacy protections for consumers in the first decisive strike against telecommunications and technology regulations created during the Obama administration, and a harbinger of further deregulation. nyti.ms/2mWZmTz

- Ride-sharing service Lyft became the latest company, along with AT&T and Johnson & Johnson, to remove their advertisements from YouTube following ads appearing next to racist videos on YouTube. nyti.ms/2n0nMw4

- A lawyer for the Las Vegas sports gambler William Walters, who is on trial in Manhattan on insider trading charges, attacked the credibility of one of the government's main witnesses on Thursday, saying that the witness had lied repeatedly to investigators. nyti.ms/2ndjSky

- The C.I.A. developed tools to spy on Mac computers by injecting software into the chips that control the computers' fundamental operations, according to the latest cache of classified government documents published on Thursday by WikiLeaks. nyti.ms/2n04jvw

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru

