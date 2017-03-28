FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28
March 28, 2017 / 4:39 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump on Monday named Makan Delrahim, a former government antitrust enforcer and corporate lobbyist, to lead the Justice Department's review of mergers and acquisitions. nyti.ms/2nuIg2G

- Carl Icahn, a billionaire investor and an unpaid adviser to President Trump, has been pulled into a high-profile insider trading trial taking place in federal court in Manhattan. nyti.ms/2nuIvuC

- Saudi Arabia announced a sharp tax cut for its state oil company Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE on Monday, part of an effort to make it more appealing to international investors in preparation for its promised initial public offering. nyti.ms/2nGAKCA

- American Airlines is set to become the second big carrier in the United States to buy its way into capturing more of the big and growing business of flying to China. China Southern, the biggest airline in China, said on Tuesday morning in Hong Kong that it had reached a deal to sell a $200 million minority stake to American as the airlines move forward with a strategic cooperation. nyti.ms/2nGw27A

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru

