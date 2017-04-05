FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 5
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 4:45 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The National Football League has reached an agreement with Amazon.com Inc to allow Amazon Prime customers to stream 10 "Thursday Night Football" games in the coming season, NFL and Amazon representatives said. nyti.ms/2oB4Uba

- Spotify and Universal Music Group — whose hundreds of artists include Drake, U2, the Weeknd and Lady Gaga — reached a multiyear license deal, the companies announced on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2nC7SYq

- New York State's highest court dealt a blow to Facebook Inc and other social media companies seeking to expand privacy protections, ruling on Tuesday that Facebook had no right to ask an appellate court to quash search warrants ordering the company to hand over information from hundreds of accounts in a disability fraud case. nyti.ms/2nCrxHu

- Boeing Co announced a tentative agreement on Tuesday to sell up to 60 737s to Iran's Aseman Airlines, a transaction valued at $6 billion that angered American critics of Iran and appeared likely to test the Trump administration's avowed hostility toward that country. nyti.ms/2n9f7f2 (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.