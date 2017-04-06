April 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- JAB Holding Company, the investment arm of the Reimann family of Germany, said it would add restaurant chain Panera Bread Co to its growing empire of American coffee and food favorites for $7.5 billion, including debt. nyti.ms/2p3JXlH

- Standing against the backdrop of his New Shepard rocket booster and a full-scale mock capsule for carrying humans into space, Jeff Bezos revealed on Wednesday that he was selling about $1 billion in Amazon.com Inc stock a year to finance his Blue Origin rocket company. nyti.ms/2ockJnZ

- PepsiCo Inc has apologized for a controversial advertisement that borrowed imagery from the Black Lives Matter movement, after a day of intense criticism from people who said it trivialized the widespread protests against the killings of black people by the police. nyti.ms/2nGilSB

- Facebook Inc on Wednesday announced new artificial intelligence tools intended to address a uniquely modern and pernicious form of harassment, often but not exclusively aimed at women, that has attracted increasing attention. Victims of such nonconsensual posts, often referred to as "revenge porn," now have some help in preventing their spread. The tools are designed to keep such content, once flagged, off its site for good. nyti.ms/2ocuhQ7 (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)