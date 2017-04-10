PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The British regulator will rule next month on whether 21st Century Fox can buy the rest of Sky, the British satellite and news giant. nyti.ms/2nSx3WT

- China's anti-corruption investigators are targeting the country's top insurance regulator, throwing doubt over an industry that has been behind a wave of blockbuster global deals but has raised concerns about financial risk in the world's second-largest economy. nyti.ms/2nSjI0D

- Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson is taking a hard line against Russia on the eve of his first diplomatic trip to Moscow, calling the country "incompetent" for allowing Syria to hold on to chemical weapons and accusing Russia of trying to influence elections in Europe using the same methods it employed in the United States. nyti.ms/2nSyncd

- 21st Century Fox has enlisted the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to investigate at least one accusation of sexual harassment against Fox News host Bill O' Reilly. nyti.ms/2nST33E