PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 20

April 20

- Chinese authorities plan to question Apple Inc about video streaming services available over its app store within the country, in their latest move to intensify pressure on the American technology giant over the content it provides in the vast and crucial market. nyti.ms/2oRK8Sq

- Exxon Mobil is pursuing a waiver from Treasury Department sanctions on Russia to drill in the Black Sea in a venture with Rosneft, the Russian state oil company, a former State Department official said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2oRILmq

- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Wednesday admitted that its oversight of Wells Fargo & Co was "untimely and ineffective." The report said the agency failed to spot clues that would have allowed it to connect the dots in one of the most brazen banking scandals of the recent past. nyti.ms/2oRCLKp

- Bill O'Reilly's reign as the top-rated host in cable news came to an abrupt and embarrassing end on Wednesday as Fox News forced him out after the disclosure of a series of sexual harassment allegations against him and an internal investigation that turned up even more. nyti.ms/2oRHmwj