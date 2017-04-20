FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 5:04 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese authorities plan to question Apple Inc about video streaming services available over its app store within the country, in their latest move to intensify pressure on the American technology giant over the content it provides in the vast and crucial market. nyti.ms/2oRK8Sq

- Exxon Mobil is pursuing a waiver from Treasury Department sanctions on Russia to drill in the Black Sea in a venture with Rosneft, the Russian state oil company, a former State Department official said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2oRILmq

- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Wednesday admitted that its oversight of Wells Fargo & Co was "untimely and ineffective." The report said the agency failed to spot clues that would have allowed it to connect the dots in one of the most brazen banking scandals of the recent past. nyti.ms/2oRCLKp

- Bill O'Reilly's reign as the top-rated host in cable news came to an abrupt and embarrassing end on Wednesday as Fox News forced him out after the disclosure of a series of sexual harassment allegations against him and an internal investigation that turned up even more. nyti.ms/2oRHmwj (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

