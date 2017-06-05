FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 5
June 5, 2017 / 4:58 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 5

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Steve Mosko, the former chairman of Sony Pictures Television, is in discussions with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc about a senior management position, according to two people briefed on the conversations. nyti.ms/2rrorv8

- Declaring "enough is enough," Prime Minister Theresa May vowed on Sunday to conduct a sweeping review of Britain's counterterrorism strategy after three knife-wielding assailants unleashed an assault late Saturday night, the third major terrorist attack in the country in three months. nyti.ms/2rrBGfe

- Investigators of possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign are looking at Jared Kushner's meeting with the head of VEB, a bank owned by the Russian state. nyti.ms/2rrm2AS (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

