- Timothy Cook of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Satya Nadella
of Microsoft and Eric Schmidt of Alphabet were among 18 tech
executives and investors — many of whom have criticized the
Trump administration — who attended the four-hour afternoon
session to discuss cloud computing and procurement systems run
by government agencies. nyti.ms/2rPyJSJ
- The meal-delivery service Blue Apron's plans for
a public debut come amid upheaval in the food retail industry
generated by Amazon.com Inc's takeover bid for Whole
Foods Market Inc. nyti.ms/2rPjnxy
- The Chicago businessman Edwin Eisendrath heads a group,
whose bid sets up a potential battle with Tronc Inc,
owner of The Chicago Tribune and The Los Angeles Times. nyti.ms/2rPQRvU
