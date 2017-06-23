June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc is in discussions to establish a factory in Shanghai, its first in China, a move that could bolster its efforts in one of its major markets even as it further lifts China's position as a builder of electric cars. nyti.ms/2swu9wo

- The largest U.S. banks breezed through the first phase of their annual Federal Reserve stress tests, demonstrating that they have enough capital to withstand the type of financial shock that nearly ruined the industry and the world economy in 2008. nyti.ms/2sx12ZR

- Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by Warren Buffett, agreed to buy a stake in Home Capital Group Inc, which has struggled amid accusations of fraud. nyti.ms/2swtnzu

- Akbar al-Baker, the chief executive of Qatar Airways, recently approached his counterpart at American Airlines Group Inc, a bitter rival, with some news: His state-owned company wanted to buy a 10 percent stake in American. nyti.ms/2sx3kZa

- Martin Shkreli, former hedge fund manager, "pharma bro" and self-styled bad boy, sat in federal court for a hearing before his fraud trial begins next week. nyti.ms/2swFb4B

