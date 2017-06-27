June 27 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages.
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- American hedge funds are taking their aggressive
strategies overseas and finding more acceptance from
international shareholders. nyti.ms/2sLwxiW
- Three prominent journalists at CNN resigned after the
cable news network was forced to retract and apologize for a
story on its website involving a close ally of President Donald
Trump. nyti.ms/2sLePfw
- Alphabet Inc's Waymo and Avis Budget Group
, the large car-rental company, reached an agreement that
would put Avis Budget in charge of maintaining the 600
self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans that Waymo will deploy
in the Phoenix area. Avis workers will clean the vans'
interiors, change their oil, rotate their tires and perform
other basic upkeep. nyti.ms/2sLoIKj
- Pearl Automation, a Silicon Valley start-up founded by
former Apple employees who tried to combine Apple's dedication
to quality with a more open corporate culture, has gone out of
business. nyti.ms/2sLoF0N
- More than 120 potential jurors in the fraud trial of
Martin Shkreli were dismissed Monday, with some calling him "a
snake," "the most hated man in America" and "the face of
corporate greed." nyti.ms/2sLLB03
