June 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Computer systems from Ukraine to the United States were struck on Tuesday in an international cyberattack that was similar to a recent assault that crippled tens of thousands of machines worldwide. nyti.ms/2skCujC

- Nestlé SA said it was prepared to spend billions of dollars on buybacks — but the company also suggested that it might pursue a number of acquisitions in addition to shedding businesses. nyti.ms/2skwSWu

- Sarah Palin, former vice-presidential candidate, filed a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times Co, saying the newspaper had published a statement about her in a recent editorial that it "knew to be false." nyti.ms/2skS12B

- Toshiba missed a self-imposed deadline to sell a piece of its valuable microchip business on Wednesday, inflicting a fresh wound on its efforts to repair its battered finances. nyti.ms/2skXQNr

