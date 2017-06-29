June 29 The following are the top stories on the
- Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm that specializes
in retailers and already owns the likes of Talbots, the Limited
and Hot Topic, said it would acquire Staples Inc for
$6.9 billion, citing its "iconic brand." nyti.ms/2soW5ip
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it plans to
open a factory in South Carolina, as President Trump has tried
in recent months to entice manufacturers into creating more
industrial jobs in the United States. nyti.ms/2soXsOd
- ABC reached a settlement with a South Dakota meat producer
that accused the network of defamation following its news
reports about so-called pink slime in 2012. nyti.ms/2soKkbF
- Meal delivery service Blue Apron Holdings Inc
reduced the expected price of its initial public offering to
about $10 per share on Wednesday afternoon. That was well below
a price range of $15 to $17 the company disclosed just last
week, a few days after Amazon.com Inc unveiled a deal
to buy Whole Foods Market Inc. nyti.ms/2soJrQH
- All of the largest U.S. banks passed the latest stress
test on Wednesday, the first time all aced the exam since the
Federal Reserve began administering the exercise seven years
ago. nyti.ms/2soysGE
