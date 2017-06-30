June 30 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The British authorities asked regulators to further
examine 21st Century Fox's $15 billion deal for the European
satellite giant Sky Plc. nyti.ms/2sssyog
- U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at the
appearance and intellect of Mika Brzezinski, a co-host of
MSNBC's "Morning Joe," drawing condemnation from his fellow
Republicans and reigniting the controversy over his attitudes
toward women that nearly derailed his candidacy last year. nyti.ms/2ssYf0y
- The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on a
Chinese bank, a Chinese company and two Chinese citizens in an
effort to crack down on North Korea's financing and development
of weapons of mass destruction. nyti.ms/2ssOOOJ
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp
said they had called off their long-planned merger after
antitrust authorities indicated they were not likely to approve
the combination of two of the nation's biggest drugstore chains.
nyti.ms/2ssPweB
- Greta Van Susteren confirmed her departure from MSNBC,
five and a half months into the job, with a post on Twitter that
read "I am out at MSNBC." nyti.ms/2ssHhzm
- Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Corp had a bland
market debut on Thursday, as investors proved wary of the
meal-kit provider and its initial public offering. nyti.ms/2ssBWIx
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)