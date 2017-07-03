July 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. President Donald Trump posted a short video to his
Twitter account on Sunday in which he is portrayed wrestling and
punching a figure whose head has been replaced by the logo for
CNN. nyti.ms/2uA5rcJ
- Puerto Rico power utility PREPA defaulted on a deal to
restructure roughly $9 billion in bond debt and sought court
protection from its creditors, the government said on Sunday. nyti.ms/2shpWKy
- French energy company Total SA has agreed to
invest $1 billion in Iran to develop a huge offshore gas field,
Iranian news media reported on Sunday. nyti.ms/2t7IHTF
- American officials on Sunday exempted Etihad Airways from
a ban on laptops and other types of electronics on some flights
bound for the United States, restrictions instituted in March
because of concerns that the Islamic State was developing a bomb
that could be hidden in portable devices. nyti.ms/2ufZPFi
- Forces backed by the U.S. have nearly sealed off the
northern Syrian city of Raqqa, trying to trap as many as 2,500
hard-core Islamic State militants defending the capital of their
self-proclaimed caliphate. nyti.ms/2tfJG2f
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)