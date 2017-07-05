July 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on
Tuesday confirmed North Korea's claim that it had launched an
intercontinental ballistic missile, and it told Pyongyang that
the United States would use "the full range of capabilities at
our disposal against the growing threat." nyti.ms/2tLk4xv
- Uber suffered a blow to its expansion plans in
Europe on Tuesday after a senior adviser to the region's highest
court said that the ride-hailing service should have to abide by
tough rules governing taxi services. nyti.ms/2tfla2V
- Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's largest payment
processor, said on Tuesday that it had received preliminary
approaches about a potential takeover from U.S. credit card
technology firm Vantiv Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank
. nyti.ms/2uIc1hx
- The European Union and Japan have signaled that they plan
to announce a broad agreement on trade on Thursday, a pointed
challenge to U.S. President Trump, who is scheduled to attend a
meeting of world leaders in Germany the next day. nyti.ms/2sopOJi
- Locked in a confrontation with its neighbors, Qatar said
on Tuesday that it would dramatically increase its production of
natural gas. nyti.ms/2uo65uG
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)